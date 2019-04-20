|
|
|
NORMA JEAN GRAY, 89, of Huntington, widow of William Howard Gray, died Thursday at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was the founder of the River Valley Child Development Services. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to River Valley Child Development Services, 611 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, 1135 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
