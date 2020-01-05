|
NORMA JEAN THEURING, 82, of Huntington, widow of William Andrew "Bevo" Theuring, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Norma was born September 12, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Erva and Gladys May Jordon Jenkins. She was the last of seven children, having been preceded in death by two sisters, Alberta Cunningham and Myrtle Ward, and four brothers, Paul Jenkins, Harry Jenkins, Harold Jenkins and Eugene Jenkins. She worked formerly at Tag Galyean and volunteered at St. Mary's Medical Center. Norma was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, and loved to cook and tend to her family. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Pat Cushing of Charlotte, N.C.; three sons, Andy Theuring of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Bob Theuring of Ona and Steve Theuring of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Christopher Cushing and Emily Cushing. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or . Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020