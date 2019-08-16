|
NORMA JONES, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on October 4, 1924, the youngest child of Verino and Clementina Fiorilli. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest "Ernie" N. Jones Jr.; her daughter, Carol Jones; her parents; her sister; and her beloved cat, Sweetsie. Norma is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Brian) Baker of Washington, D.C., and Margaret Phelps (Pete Muth), as well as her friend and "daughter," Gerry (Jim) Bryant of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by special friends, Sherry (Greg) Menniti, Lisa (Tim) Burgess, Claire King and countless wonderful friends. In the final chapter of her life, she was blessed with four loving and devoted caregivers, Vickie Maynard, Megan Muth, Nancy Figler and Edna Maynard. As a devout and active member of St. Ann Catholic Church for 50 years, she was an integral part of the spiritual heart and soul of the parish and loved by all. A Mass in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, by Father Charles Moran at St. Ann Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019