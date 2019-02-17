







NORMA LEE REFFITT, 78, widow of Billy Reffitt Jr., died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 1, 1940 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Joe and Emma Lou Johnson Reynolds. Norma "Lee" was preceded in death by her son, John L. Casarez, and siblings, Emma Danise Niday, Juanita Hulstead, Dorothy Barlow, Deleda Meadows, Betty Myers, Reba Poole, Everett "Sparky" Reynolds, and Herman Reynolds. Norma retired from St. Mary's Hospital having worked in food service for almost 35 years. She loved to make everyone smile with her delicious down-home cooking. She was loving, generous, and considerate, so helping anyone in need was second nature to her. Norma enjoyed gatherings with friends and family because she loved to laugh and sing gospel music, especially with her sisters. Survivors include two granddaughters and a son-in-law, Kristin Casarez of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Angela and David Gersper of Clearwater, Fla.; a grandson, Jerry Lowe of Pickerington, Ohio; four great grandchildren, Darius Sharpe, Gabrielle Fletcher, Hunter Fletcher, and Brandon Davis; three sisters, Phyllis Hazelett of Ohio, Dana Carnes of Pennsylvania, and Donna Sexton of Ohio; a brother and sister-in-law, Herbert and JoAnn Reynolds of Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Chapman's Mortuary with Reverend Herbert Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Family and friends may visit at noon Monday, at the funeral home and may send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.