NORMAN DERLE SKIDMORE, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away March 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 5, 1935, in Pennington Gap, Va., to Harrison C. Skidmore and Mabel Hall Skidmore. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Marcum Skidmore, in 1965, his siblings, Joe Wade Skidmore, Bobby White Skidmore, Yhonnia Bay "Bee" Harrison, Verlin "Buddy" Skidmore and Harrison Skidmore II. Norman was retired from Special Metals (INCO), where he worked as a Foreman in the Refinery. He was a member of the Minerva Lodge 13 AF&AM of the Masons and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving, enduring wife of 53 years, Janetta Childers Skidmore; his only daughter and spouse, Kristy Wolfe Hanson (Jeff) of Barboursville, W.Va.; his only grandson and spouse, Jacob Wolfe (Taylor) of Huntington, W.Va., of whom he was so proud and loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister, Jessie Riddle of Michigan; two brothers-in-law and spouses, Jimmy Childers (Fern) and Jack Childers (Millie); nieces and nephews, Ocie Ravetto, Connie Sieloff, Lana McCord, Charlotte Childers, Katrina Miller, David Childers, Mark Childers, Marisa Clarke and Tina Skidmore; as well as many special great-nieces and -nephews. He loved to sit in a chair in his front yard and joke around with the neighbors. He will be greatly missed and was loved deeply, grumpiness and all. A public funeral service will not be held due to the current public health concern in our country. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time when crowds can gather safely. A private burial will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery. Thank you to all of our friends, neighbors and family for your love and prayers, as well as the staff who took care of him at the Hospice House and St. Mary's Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020