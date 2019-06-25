







NORMAN JUSTIN "BUTCH" ARMSTRONG JR., 72, of Kenova, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born May 17, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Norman Justin Armstrong. He was also preceded in death by his wife Nancy Armstrong. He was a truck driver for Adkins Transfer; was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War; and was a member of New Testament Free Will Baptist Church, Ceredo, W.Va. Survivors include his step-mother Rena Armstrong Skeens; two daughters, Angela (Dennis) Parsons and Crystal Armstrong Thorton; a son, Norman J. "Butchie" Armstron, III (Bobbi); six brothers, Roger, Steve, Johnny, Ronnie, Donnie and Tim; a sister, Vivian Fraley; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Garrett, Jordan, Liam, Justin, Ashley, Devin, Trenton, Deliah, Julian and Samson; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank St. Mary's Medical Center 6-Team 1 and IMCU and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at New Testament Free Will Baptist Church, 1156 A Street, Ceredo, with Brother Eddie Hay officiating. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va., at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.