NORMAN LEE MITCHELL Sr.

NORMAN LEE MITCHELL Sr. Obituary

NORMAN LEE MITCHELL SR., 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Thompson-Mitchell, died Jan. 20 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired from Goodyear/Shell/M&G Polymers in Apple Grove, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Gideons or Holzer Hospice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
