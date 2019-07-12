|
NORMAN MILES WELLS, 91, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1927, in Cabell County, West Virginia, a son of the late Norman William and Fannie Arizona Dunn Wells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie Jordan Wells. He was a graduate of Vinson High School; was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II; and retired from The Herald-Dispatch. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Hall and David Koehler, and four grandchildren. Services are private. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019