The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NOVALEIGH CUPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOVALEIGH ROSE CUPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOVALEIGH ROSE CUPP Obituary

NOVALEIGH ROSE CUPP, infant daughter of Joseph and Alyssa Sowards Cupp, passed away in the loving arms of her mother and father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a maternal grandmother, Kristina Keesee; paternal grandmother, Laurie Ann Tackett; maternal great-grandmother and grandfather, Patricia and Dale Midkiff; paternal great-grandmother, Erma Jo Tackett; two aunts, Breana Sowards and Tamara Jo Drew; and one cousin, Kaicen West. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOVALEIGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries