|
|
NOVALEIGH ROSE CUPP, infant daughter of Joseph and Alyssa Sowards Cupp, passed away in the loving arms of her mother and father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a maternal grandmother, Kristina Keesee; paternal grandmother, Laurie Ann Tackett; maternal great-grandmother and grandfather, Patricia and Dale Midkiff; paternal great-grandmother, Erma Jo Tackett; two aunts, Breana Sowards and Tamara Jo Drew; and one cousin, Kaicen West. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020