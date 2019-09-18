|
ODELL WILLIAMS, 82, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Heaberlin Williams, died Sept. 16 at home. He worked at the Kitts Hill Dairy before working and retiring from AT&T Telephone Company, formerly Ohio Bell. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Mamre Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com.
