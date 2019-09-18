Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for ODELL WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ODELL WILLIAMS

Send Flowers
ODELL WILLIAMS Obituary




ODELL WILLIAMS, 82, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Heaberlin Williams, died Sept. 16 at home. He worked at the Kitts Hill Dairy before working and retiring from AT&T Telephone Company, formerly Ohio Bell. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point; burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Mamre Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ODELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries