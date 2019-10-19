|
OKEY NOE, 91, passed away October 17, 2019. He was retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways and was an owner of a service station in Ranger, W.Va., for many years. He was born February 17, 1928, in Ranger, W.Va., and was the son of the late Harry and Laura Sias Noe. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Imogene Wellman Noe, a son, Gordon Gregory Noe, one sister, Cuba Noe Browning, and three brothers, Clifton Noe, Larry Gay Noe and Harry Ray Noe. He is survived by two sisters, Inez Hash and Joy Plybon, both of Maryville, Tenn., one daughter, Sherry Lynn (Bill) Rakes of Midkiff, W.Va., and a son, Okey (Greta) Noe II of Morgantown, W.Va. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Dustin (Tina) Rakes, Nicole (David) Wiley, Tara Noe, Jenna Noe and Sophie Noe, five great-grandchildren, a special niece, Judy Browning Donahue, and a special friend, Malcolm Chaney. He is also survived by a host of dear family and friends by whom he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019