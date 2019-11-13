|
OLA JOSEPHINE FLETCHER, 67, of Lucama, North Carolina, formerly of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born March 15, 1952, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Homer Sullivan Fletcher and Naoma Virginia Smith Fletcher. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Fletcher. She is survived by three sisters, Helen Reynolds, Sue Hughes (Tom) and Cathy Chapman (William); three brothers, Gary Fletcher (Jean), Jimmy Fletcher (JoAnn) and Charles Fletcher (Amy); and also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019