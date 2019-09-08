|
OLIN REECE TAYLOR, 63, of Milton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born February 5, 1956, in Cabell County, a son of the late Carol Raymond Taylor and Donna May Peyton Taylor. He was an employee of Walmart in Barboursville and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifetime member of Lebanon Lodge #68 AF&AM in Milton, whose members will perform masonic rites, a 32nd Degree Mason, a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite Body, the Commanderie, and the KCCH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Angela Taylor, and one brother, Doyle Taylor. He is survived by an aunt, Wilma Fetty of Milton, and several cousins. Military and Masonic Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. The procession to the cemetery will leave the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, at 10 a.m.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019