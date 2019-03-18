







OLIVER KESSLER NICHOLAS, 83, of Huntington, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was born March 4, 1936, in Huntington to the late Thomas and Hattie Oxley Nicholas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Andrew Nicholas; three brothers, Arnold, Haroldene and Carollgene Nicholas; and one sister, Christine Henson. Oliver is survived by one sister, Pauline Collins; two sons, Thomas (Kim) Nicholas and Joel (Wendy) Nicholas; and their mother, Sharon Nicholas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church, was a Dulcimer Society harmonica player and a member of Saints Alive Choir. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Proctorville VFW Post #6878. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Proctorville VFW Post #6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home.