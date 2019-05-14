







OLLIE DELORES CAMPBELL GRAHAM, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 13, 2019, at Point Pleasant Nursing Home. She was born on April 1, 1932, in Cabell, County, W.Va., a daughter to the late Wyatt and Virgie Campbell. She was married to her husband for 64 years, the late Eugene Graham. She worked at Maidenform for 42 years. Funeral services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, in the mausoleum, on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Shirley Talbert, daughter-in-law Karen Graham and son-in-law Mike Taft; one sister, Faye Wilmer, two brothers Leroy and Pearlie Campbell. Survivors include one son, Frankie Graham of Fla.; daughter Mary Taft of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren and their spouses, Terry Talbert, Gina McCoy, Bobbi Talbert, Tonya (Travis) Berry; great-grandchildren Brandie Blankenship, Brandon Blankenship, Robert Talbert, Ryan Berry, Ashton Berry and Ashley Talbert; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Eulah Perdue and several nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of Mount Union Methodist Church. The family would like to give a huge thank you to the staff at Point Pleasant Nursing Home for taking such amazing care of her. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 14, 2019