







OMA LEE (BARKER) HILL, peacefully left this earthly life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 96 years and ten months surrounded by family at her home. She was born June 28, 1922 and was the eldest and last surviving child of Bernie Sr. and Brooke (Chapman) Barker. She was a resident and good neighbor of Route 75 for 48 years. She had worked at Mildred Bateman Hospital and Big Bear, Ceredo. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved cooking and having family and friends visit. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Edward Hill, and her son, Larry. Oma is survived by her children: Gary (Carolyn) Hill, Judy Murphy, Jeanne (Charles) Wagner, Eddy Hill, Lisa (Rick) Black; daughter-in-law, Joann Hill; grandchildren: Cindy (Tim) Parsons, Carey (Jason) Roland, Scott (Valerie) Hill, Josh (Amber) Brown, Rick Black, Randy (Erin) Black, Kevin (Jessica) Hill, and Patrick Wagner; great-grandchildren: Kyle Grimes, Coby Roland, Landon Parsons, Mikey Black, Lacyn Black, Braxton Hill, Malcolm and Adalai Black, Ryan Griffith, Abbi Cordle, Howie, Hannah and Bailey Wilks; and a half-sister, Nancy Ferrell. She was the last surviving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her Kenova Church of Christ family. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Kenova Church of Christ, 1801 Chestnut Street, led by Elder Joe Pratt. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Route 75, Kenova. The family wishes to express thanks to Hospice and her church family for their help. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary