On Monday, October 21, 2019, ELIZABETH DARLENE JEFFERY, loving wife and mother of two daughters, went to meet her Lord and Savior at the age of 70. Darlene was born on February 20, 1949, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to Bill and Katherine Smith. On November 9, 1968, she married the love of her life, Mac Arthur Jeffery. They raised two daughters, Angela and Denise. Darlene spent her life in love and devotion to others. She had a career serving through her nursing ministry in convalescent care. In addition, she was a caregiver to both of her parents and her father-in-law during long-term illnesses. Darlene loved to crochet, read and play games. Her passion was spending time with family and friends. The greatest events of her life were caring for her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Christian. She loved them, spoiled them and prepared them to be ready to start school. She took great pride in this and made memories with them they'll never forget. In her last years, God gifted her with a special granddaughter, Sophia. Sophia brought love into her life at a time when it was needed most. Their bond was so sweet and one the whole family loved watching grow. Darlene's love for her husband, daughters and grandchildren was deep. She was essential in bringing them all to Christ. This is the legacy she was most proud of. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Anthony and Glenn; two nephews, Chopper and Matthew; and her niece, Kattie. She is survived by her husband, Mac; two daughters, Angela (Greg) Clare and Denise (Dave) Johnson; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Marcus) Milam; grandson, Christian Taylor; granddaughter, Sophia Johnson; her brothers and sisters, Henry (Carol) Smith, Aggie (Elmer Jr.) Adkins, Rick Smith, Andrew (Jeannie) Smith, Judy Smith; and two sisters-in-law of her late brothers, Sheila Kearns (Anthony) and Beverly Smith (Glenn). She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews. Darlene shared friendships with many throughout her life, but none more special than with her sister-in-law, Jeannie. They were together through good times and hard, as well as Darlene's last moments of life. The family would like to extend their gratefulness to Jeannie for all she did through the extended illness. They also wish to recognize the devotion of her brother, Andy, and her lifelong friend, Pam Dice. The family extends a very special thank you to Shining Starr in Teays Valley for the excellent care provided. Kerri Savilla and her staff are amazing caregivers. Angela and their dad, Mac, would like to thank Denise for the countless hours she devoted to Darlene. She sacrificed time from her family and career to make sure she had the best of care. She did it with fierce love and no complaints. Nobody would be more proud of her than her mom. A service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville with Perry Coleman officiating. The service will be at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. A graveside service will follow at Forest Memorial Park in Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. The most important gift you could give Darlene would be to give your life to Christ. If you don't know Him, please contact one of her daughters. They would be touched to share the lessons from their mother and lead you to know Him.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019