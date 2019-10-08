Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
East Fork Freewill Baptist Church
Ranger, WV
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
East Fork Freewill Baptist Church
Ranger, WV
1943 - 2019
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, PATSY BLANKENSHIP went home to be with the Lord. She was born May 12, 1943, to Burl and Margaret Stapleton. She married the love of her life and went on to raise two beautiful children, Kenny and Martha. Pat enjoyed crafts, reading her Bible, singing, dancing, spending time with her family, and a good cup of coffee. They say dynamite comes in small packages, and she was a prime example. She had a fire inside of her that could light the darkest room. She was preceded in death by her father Burl Stapleton, mother Margaret Stapleton, husband Jesse James Blankenship Jr., great-grandsons Julian and Paul Tücking, brothers Bill, Ellis and Burl Stapleton, and sisters Pauline, Coleen, Thelma, Edna, Dolly and Velma. She is survived by son Kenny Blankenship; daughter Martha Bell; grandchildren, Alexa (Giuseppe) Fonte, Jessie (Kai) Tücking, Jessica (Joe) Maynard, Natalie (Chad) Evans and Brandon Bell; great-grandchildren Vivien Fonte, Giuliano Fonte, Oliver Tücking, Kaylen Maynard and Farrah Maynard; son-in-law Donald Bell; daughter-in-law Susanne Helfer; sisters Jackie Mills, Shirley Bocook, Faye Higgins and a host of family and friends that she loved dearly. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at East Fork Freewill Baptist Church, Ranger, W.Va., with special nephew Ray Vance, Mike Abshire and Frankie Frye officiating. The burial will follow at Frye Cemetery, Ranger. A visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the church. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
