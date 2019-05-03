







OPAL P. ARGABRITE, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Barboursville, left her earthly body and entered into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Hubbard Hospice House. She was born March 6, 1929, to the late Benjamin F. and Eva P. Davis of Lesage. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William (Bill) Argabrite; sisters, Elizabeth Freeman, Mabel Freeman; brothers, Aerie and Denver Davis; half-sisters, Vevie Hughes, Vesta Nance; half-brothers, Oval Davis, Reese, Virgil and Victor Waugh. Opal retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, and she and Bill enjoyed many years of traveling. She was a member of the Mount Union Baptist Church, Lesage. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Virgena) Dillon of Milton, Gordon (Robin) of Hurricane, W.Va., Dennis Dillon of Palmyra, Va., Daniel J. (Patricia) Dillon of New Baltimore, Mich., Timothy (Marsha) Dillon of Richlands, N.C., Stella (David) Nance of Hurricane, W.Va., Rob Dillon of Nitro and Scott Dillon of Hurricane, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren, Daniel (Janell) Dillon, Matthew (Dawn) Dillon, Melody (Dustin) Dalton, Crissy (Cedric) McDonald, Ammy Alford, Tiffani Dillon, Crystal (Luis) Osorio, Jessica Dillon, Cody (Brittany) Nance, William Dillon, Morgan Nance; seventeen great-grandchildren, Bryce, Kristen, Jacob, Kaleb, Kiera, Dylan, Cayla, CJ, McKenna, Miley, Emily, Luke, Kayla, Clayton, Jameson, Carsen and Addilyn; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lorena Clemans. Special thank you to the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House for the love and care they provided for our Mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in memory to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Jeff Arthur. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019