The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for OPAL ARGABRITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OPAL P. ARGABRITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

OPAL P. ARGABRITE Obituary




OPAL P. ARGABRITE, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Barboursville, left her earthly body and entered into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family, at the Hubbard Hospice House. She was born March 6, 1929, to the late Benjamin F. and Eva P. Davis of Lesage. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William (Bill) Argabrite; sisters, Elizabeth Freeman, Mabel Freeman; brothers, Aerie and Denver Davis; half-sisters, Vevie Hughes, Vesta Nance; half-brothers, Oval Davis, Reese, Virgil and Victor Waugh. Opal retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, and she and Bill enjoyed many years of traveling. She was a member of the Mount Union Baptist Church, Lesage. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Virgena) Dillon of Milton, Gordon (Robin) of Hurricane, W.Va., Dennis Dillon of Palmyra, Va., Daniel J. (Patricia) Dillon of New Baltimore, Mich., Timothy (Marsha) Dillon of Richlands, N.C., Stella (David) Nance of Hurricane, W.Va., Rob Dillon of Nitro and Scott Dillon of Hurricane, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren, Daniel (Janell) Dillon, Matthew (Dawn) Dillon, Melody (Dustin) Dalton, Crissy (Cedric) McDonald, Ammy Alford, Tiffani Dillon, Crystal (Luis) Osorio, Jessica Dillon, Cody (Brittany) Nance, William Dillon, Morgan Nance; seventeen great-grandchildren, Bryce, Kristen, Jacob, Kaleb, Kiera, Dylan, Cayla, CJ, McKenna, Miley, Emily, Luke, Kayla, Clayton, Jameson, Carsen and Addilyn; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lorena Clemans. Special thank you to the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House for the love and care they provided for our Mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in memory to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Pastor Jeff Arthur. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now