







OPAL PAULINE AYERS CHILDERS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to her Lord and Savior and beloved husband on July 20. She was born October 5, 1925 to Russell J. and Cora Cornwell Ayers in Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John N. Childers; five brothers: Clarence, Russell Jr., Herschel, Ray and Harold. Opal was saved as a teen in Sunday School at First Guyandotte Baptist Church. She attended Vinson, Gallagher, Lincoln Junior High and Huntington East High School. She worked at Blakes's Grocery, Huntington Train Station Concessions during World War II, Wild's Drug Store, Sylvania, Ohio, and The Huntington Store. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, since 1963. She enjoyed serving in Vacation Bible School, Choir and Nursery. Opal loved having her family around her, cooking and laughing. She was married to John on May 16, 1947 and blessed with a very happy marriage. She loved riding trains and visiting family in Alderson, W.Va., and attending the Cornwell Family reunions. Her family still gathers for regular Sunday dinners. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Sites and Karen Childers; son-in-law, Larry Sites; her four wonderful grandchildren and their spouses, Aimee Sites (Jason Nance), Larry Sites (Ginger), John Sites, Megan Sites (Chris Mueller), who helped so much with her care; her great-granddaughters, Ella Sites, and baby Mueller due in October; special nieces and nephews: Ricky, Eddie, and David Ayers, Kathy Smith, Gary, Jimmy, and Ronnie Whitley and Brenda Black. A special thank you to her faithful caregivers, Debbie, Kim, Susan, Dr. Cynthia Pinson and staff, Cabell Home Health, and Hospice of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 22, 2019