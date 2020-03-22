Home

Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
ORA F. SHORT


1920 - 2020
ORA F. SHORT Obituary

ORA F. SHORT, 99, of Teays Valley, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Teays Valley Center. She was born June 9, 1920, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Zenas and Della Paugh Adkins. She retired from working retail and was Baptist by faith. She is survived by her children, Paul Allen (Vicky) Short of South Carolina, Teresa Leign Short Mays of Milton; grandchildren, John Paul (Lori) Short, Jacob (Misty) Short, Luke (Jennifer) Short, Jennifer Ayers Shaffer, Shawn (Bonnie) Ayers, David (Jennifer) Mays, Heather Mays Fowler; brother, Amos Adkins of Marietta, Ohio; sisters, Lona Adkins Gibson of Salt Rock, Olive Adkins Byrd of Huntington; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private family funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Susie Chapel Cemetery, Huntington.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
