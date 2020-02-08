|
ORBURA LAVIERE MEADOWS, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., while surrounded by his family and friends, was welcomed into Heaven on February 3, 2020. Orbura was born December 26, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a Deacon at 26th Street Baptist Church for over half a century. He loved, honored and served his God faithfully. Orbura loved his church family and was happiest serving in any capacity. His servant heart and faithfulness to God has been an inspiration for all who knew him. Orbura was the son of the late Marvin L. and Pearl Meadows and was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Gordon L. Meadows, and two sisters, Amazon Mays and Georgia Legg. He is survived by Vernice, his loving wife of 71 years: their three children, son Timothy L. Meadows of Huntington, W.Va., daughters Connie (John) Ferguson of Huntington, W.Va., and Sharon (Charles) Howe of Charleston, W.Va. In addition, two grandsons, Benjamin L. Meadows of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brandon L. Meadows of Crocket, Calif., granddaughter, Cailin A. Howe of Charleston, W.Va., and two great-grandchildren, Alex Meadows of Louisville, Kentucky, and Madilene Meadows of Crocket, Calif. Additionally surviving is a sister, Alma Hicks of Joppa, Md., and many nieces and nephews. Orbura retired from International Nickle Company (Special Metals) and was past Secretary for Scottish Rite Bodies of Huntington. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and served in many Orders within the Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1991. Orbura's funeral service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church, 2510 Tenth Avenue, Huntington. Pastor Tim Arthur and Associate Pastor Eric Wallace are officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Vernice Meadows and family would like to thank the compassionate physicians, nurses, Home Health Care Services, skilled staff at St. Mary's Medical Center, Genesis Heritage Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Huntington for their caring devotion while he was under their care.