Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ORPHA FULKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ORPHA ELDONNA FULKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ORPHA ELDONNA FULKS Obituary




ORPHA ELDONNA FULKS, 79, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Harlen and Olene Williams on October 20, 1939. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Fulks. She is survived by her son, Willie (Tammy) Fulks of Scottown, Ohio; grandsons, Chad Fulks and Todd (Rebecca) Fulks; granddaughter, Destiney (Nathaniel) Davis; four great-grandchildren, Brayden and Noah Davis and Kinley and Emmett Fulks; two brothers, Bobby (Delores) Williams of Crown City, Ohio, and Kenny (Pam) Williams of Gallipolis, Ohio; and four nieces, Robin, Jessica, Brittani and Whitney. She was an employee of Gallipolis Walmart for 17 years and a member of Forest Glen Independent Church. She, along with her family, owned and operated their own dairy farm in Scottown, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ORPHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now