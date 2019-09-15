|
ORPHA ELDONNA FULKS, 79, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, to the late Harlen and Olene Williams on October 20, 1939. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Fulks. She is survived by her son, Willie (Tammy) Fulks of Scottown, Ohio; grandsons, Chad Fulks and Todd (Rebecca) Fulks; granddaughter, Destiney (Nathaniel) Davis; four great-grandchildren, Brayden and Noah Davis and Kinley and Emmett Fulks; two brothers, Bobby (Delores) Williams of Crown City, Ohio, and Kenny (Pam) Williams of Gallipolis, Ohio; and four nieces, Robin, Jessica, Brittani and Whitney. She was an employee of Gallipolis Walmart for 17 years and a member of Forest Glen Independent Church. She, along with her family, owned and operated their own dairy farm in Scottown, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Meredith Turley officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019