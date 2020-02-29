|
|
ORVILLE McCLOUD, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. His wife of 65 years, Delia, was at his side. Orville was preceded in death by one son, Charles McCloud, and one daughter, Betty Joe McCloud. He is survived by one son, Orville McCloud Jr. (Alyce); five daughters, Connie (John) Belcher, Bertha (Sam Pratt) Teresa, Denise and Carolyn (James); and his grandchildren. In addition, his also leaves his beloved dog, Jack. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel; burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020