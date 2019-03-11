







ORVILLE MILLINGTON ADKINS, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was born August 2, 1929, in Bakersfield, California, to Orville Monroe Adkins and Virginia (Midkiff) Adkins. Orville graduated from Huntington East High School, and went on to study for two years at Marshall University. He married Vaughnia Lee Roberts on December 9, 1949. Together they had three children that they raised in Huntington, West Virginia. Orville worked as a manager of the mold shop at Owens Illinois until he retired in 1985. Orville was a man of faith, a skilled craftsman and marksmen, and he loving passed on these traditions to his children and grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Huntington Rifle and Pistol Club, where he made many lasting friendships. Orville shot competitively in bench-rest rifle and pistol on the national level. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Orville is survived by his life's love and partner of 69 years, Vaughnia Lee, and his three children, Demmie Darlene (David) Webb, Cassandra Lee (David) McMellon and Dale (Alma) Adkins. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He had a unique and special relationship with each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to gather for funeral services on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor David Lemming officiating. The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. 2nd Corinthians 5..7/8 NIV "For we live by faith, not by sight, and we are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with Lord."