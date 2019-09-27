|
|
OSCAR CLARK, 92 of Connellsville, Pa., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, and Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Beard Mortuary. Burial and military rites by the Military and Army Honor Guard will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. He was born January 21, 1927, in Holden, W.Va. He was the son of the late Leon and Maudie Collins Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Clark; his son, Oscar H. Clark; three sisters and one brother. He was a member of the Honorary Order of the Kentucky Colonels, a member of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship Internal Huntington Chapter 174, where he served as President and the National Director, and was also a member of Christ Temple Church in Huntington, W.Va. Oscar retired from the Huntington Fire Department, Company 2, with 30 years of service. He was also a self-employed painter. As a veteran of World War II, he served as a Private First Class with the 829th Amphibian Truck Company DUKW (Duck Boats), which was part of the 45th Infantry Division during the Operation Dragoon, an assault that took place in Southern France in 1945. The 829th was redeployed to Japan as part of the occupational force after their surrender to Allied Forces. He remained there until his Honorable Discharge in 1946. His awards include Asiatic/Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupational Medal (Japan) and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. Oscar is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver with whom he resided, Bertha Clark; children, Jill Journell of Huntington, W.Va., and Rick Hatfield and wife Debbie of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen Clark and wife Valeta of Nokomis, Fla., Rick Shepard of Huntington, W.Va., Angela Clark and husband Jody of Uniontown, Pa., Sean Clark of Connellsville, Pa., Jennifer Boyers and husband Chris of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Ryan White of Chicago, Ill.; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and all his friends at Wendy's. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the website www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019