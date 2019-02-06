







OTIS E. ADKINS, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, by Rev. Rodney Hale at First Baptist Church, Ceredo. Interment will be in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Husband of Carole Brown Hayner Adkins. He was the youngest child of 10 children of the late Oscar and Vicie Ferguson Adkins. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Tannis Lane Frazier Adkins; one son, Mark Adkins; one stepson, Anthony Frazier; and two precious grandsons, James Arthur II and Chase Adkins; three brothers, Ervin, Oscar Jr. and Shirley Ray Adkins; three sisters, Jettie Lee Adkins, June (Mose) Napier and Jewell Sunderlin. He is survived by his wife; three sons, James (Gail) of Kenova, Oscar Stephen (Tammy) of Ceredo and Patrick (Dawna) of Huntington; four stepchildren, Timmy (Angela) Frazier of Kenova, Aaron (Tiffany) Frazier of Huntington, Michael Hayner of Singapore, Japan, and Timothy (Jessica) Hayner of Nashville, Tenn.; two brothers, Gene and Fred Adkins; and one sister, Cleo Harger of Springfield, Mo.; 13 precious grandchildren, Christopher, Kayla, Ashlee, Taylor Nicole, Brandon, Timmy, Hayden, Mckenzie, Hannah, Drew, Taylor Michelle, Madison and Case, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, a lifelong friend, David Pennington, and many friends. He attended Ceredo-Kenova High School, Class of 1962. He retired after 36 years from the Ohio River Ingram Barge and the last 17 years as Terminal Manager of Kenova, Transfer Terminal and Ohio River Terminals Company. Upon his retirement, Ingram Barge named a boat the M/V Ot Adkins, of which he was very honored. He was very involved in civic and fraternal organizations. He served as VP of Marine Industry Propeller Club. He was one of the first members of the Cabell Wayne Port Authority. He served 10 years on the Wayne County Civil Service Commission. He was a board member of Region 2. He served on the Wayne County Community Services for more than 10 years, Westmoreland Senior Housing, also served on the Jim Booton Senior Housing of Wayne and was president of the Bison Senior Citizens Center. He was most proud of his 12 years serving the Town of Ceredo, four years as a City Councilman and eight years as Mayor. During his tenure as mayor, he orchestrated bringing Food Fair Grocery Store to Ceredo and returning bus service to Ceredo-Kenova. Upon his retirement, the Council unanimously voted to change the name of City Hall to the Otis E. Adkins Municipal Building. Last, but not least, in 2003 he was named a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Ceredo and from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Thank you to Hospice of Huntington, Michele Williams and Cindy Soto and Dr. Valsecchi, HIMG. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary