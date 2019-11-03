|
|
OTIS FRANKLIN BROOKS, 80, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born January 25, 1939, in Cinderella, W.Va., a son of the late Frank and Essie Sergent Brooks. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired truck driver from USF Holland and Cook Motor Lines. Otis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Brooks, of 58 years, and his siblings, Laurel, Juanita, Harrison, Mary, Dorothy and Ernie. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Paul Bock of Barboursville; son and daughter-in-law, John and Yvonne Brooks of Barboursville; grandchildren, Andrew Bock, Alex Bock, Kristen (Jordan) Smith and Anna (Sam) Gravley; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Salem Gravley. The family would like to thank the staff and family at The Village of Riverview for the wonderful care he and his wife, Martha, received during the last 5 years and the compassion shown from the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, and St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019