OTIS MAC MARTIN, 84, of Milton, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1935, to Garner and Beatrice Wright Martin. He was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School. He honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a Master Glassblower and developed his craft at Blenko Glass, Rainbow Art Glass and Viking Glass. The final years of his working career were spent with Overnight Transportation/UPS from which he retired. He served with integrity one term on the Town Council and one term as Mayor of the town of Milton. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Loretta Howell Martin; one son, Mark (Chris) Martin of Springfield, Ohio; one daughter, Karyn (John) Gray of Milton; grandchildren Heather Martin, Kara (Josh) Baisden and Tristen Gray; sisters Corella Freeman and Joann Huffman; sisters-in-law Hope Barker and Juanita Martin. In addition, he is survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Everett and George; sisters-in-law Dot, Dora, Garnet, Marion and Linda; brothers-in-law CJ, Gene, Ray, Tillman, William and Sebert. We give thanks for Mac's life. He loved the Lord, his family, his country, his state and his community. He loved to sing and he loved the Word of God. His favorite scripture was Micah 6:8 "He has told you, O man, what is good, and what does the Lord require of you? To do justice, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God." Final arrangements are being handled by Wallace Funeral Home, 1760 US Route 60 W., Milton. Friends may call on Wednesday, January 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mac's funeral service is on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at noon with the Rev. Ken Toler and Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020