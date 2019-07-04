|
OTTIE LEE HENSON, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Linda Henson, died July 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from ACF Industries and Chesapeake Ohio School District. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 4, 2019