







OUTHER JAY BAYS, 83, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1936, in Putnam County, W.Va., the son of Elmer and Garnett Ethel Roberts Bays. He was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C., and was a retired bus driver for Cabell County Schools. Surviving are his wife, Mary L. Bays, of 59 years; his children: a daughter, Sherry Neal and husband Alan of Rock Hill, S.C., and a son, Donald Jay Bays and wife Cathy of Culloden; three grandchildren, Christopher Neal and partner Kathleen Wood of Rock Hill, S.C., Jessica Mann and husband Jason of King, N.C., and Heather Jordan and husband Dustin of Teays Valley, W.Va.; seven great-grandchildren who were the lights of his life; three siblings, Anna Mae Adkins of Huntington, Betty Keyser of Culloden and Junior Bays of Hamlin, W.Va. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 3, 2019