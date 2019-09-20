Home

OWEN JAMES "JIM" BOOTON passed away on September 18, 2019, at Arbor Springs Health - Rehab Center after a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on February 25, 1932. He attended public schools there. He attended Marshall University and received a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity, A Rock Hound, an Amateur Radio Operator (WA4KMM) and a Registered Professional Engineer. His father, Percy Momoe Booton; his mother, Jesse Murvyne Booton; and a brother, Charles Hanly Booton, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, all preceded him in death. He began his career at United States Steel in Birmingham as an Industrial Engineer. He moved to Opelika in 1967 and was employed as the Industrial Engineering Manager for the Ampex Corporation until 1980 when he joined the Vermont American Corporation in Auburn, Alabama. He served as the IE Manager and the Environmental Manager for Vermont American Steel Casting Facility until his retirement in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joy Houck Booton of Opelika, Alabama; one son, Owen Bradford (Doris) Booton of Greensboro, North Carolina; and a brother, Eddie Momoe (Pat) Booton of Douglasville, Georgia. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Garden Hills Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Myers officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
