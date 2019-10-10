Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for PALMA DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PALMA ASHLEY DANIELS

Send Flowers
PALMA ASHLEY DANIELS Obituary




PALMA ASHLEY DANIELS, 90, of Ashland, widow of Charles Daniels Jr., died Oct. 9 at home. She had worked at Mussetter's and Craykraft's grocery stores and Lee's Jewelers. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 11, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, Ashland, or Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries