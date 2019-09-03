|
|
PAM CLONCH, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2 a.m., at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Clonch. They shared 42 years of marriage together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frankel and Martha Beach of Barboursville, and son, Jackie Wooten of Huntington. She is survived by one son, Jason and Chrissie Wooten of Dixie, W.Va.; grandchildren, Bryce, Marshall and Makayla Wooten, and Shea White; brother, Roger and Connie Beach of Wayne; brother, Mike Beach of Huntington; sister, Linda and Tim Masters of Barboursville; brother, Tim and Lana Beach of Milton; special friends, Dorothy and Gene Helton of Waverly, Ohio, and LuAnn Scarberry of Chesapeake, Ohio; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins. She was a member of the Carrol Community Church. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly. She will be remembered for her courage and favorite sayings: "God's got this" and "I'm a winner either way." Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Eugene Arnold. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019