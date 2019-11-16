The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Church Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
5&20 United Baptist Church Fellowship Building
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA GAIL SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA GAIL SMITH Obituary




PAMELA GAIL SMITH, 73, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gilbert Junior Smith. She is also survived by her two children, Gilbert "Skip" (Barbara) Smith and Christina (Brent) Davis, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pamela graduated from Marshall University in 1997 with an Associate in Applied Sciences. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others. At her request, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Winford Curry officiating at Mount Olive Church Cemetery. A visitation with the family will follow immediately after at the 5&20 United Baptist Church Fellowship Building. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now