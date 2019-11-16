|
PAMELA GAIL SMITH, 73, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gilbert Junior Smith. She is also survived by her two children, Gilbert "Skip" (Barbara) Smith and Christina (Brent) Davis, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pamela graduated from Marshall University in 1997 with an Associate in Applied Sciences. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others. At her request, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Winford Curry officiating at Mount Olive Church Cemetery. A visitation with the family will follow immediately after at the 5&20 United Baptist Church Fellowship Building. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019