Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
PAMELA GAYLE EDMONDS


1953 - 2020
PAMELA GAYLE EDMONDS Obituary

PAMELA GAYLE EDMONDS, 66, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Rosa Ball Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her great-nephew, Cooper Marable. She is survived by her husband, Keith Edmonds; one sister, Denise Miller (Richard); two nieces, Nicole Dudding (Derek) and Nancy Marable (Sean); three great-nieces, Kayla Hudson, Bailey Reed and Addison Marable; and a host of aunts, cousins and church family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Harold Massey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lunsford Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020
