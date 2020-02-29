|
PAMELA GAYLE EDMONDS, 66, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Rosa Ball Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her great-nephew, Cooper Marable. She is survived by her husband, Keith Edmonds; one sister, Denise Miller (Richard); two nieces, Nicole Dudding (Derek) and Nancy Marable (Sean); three great-nieces, Kayla Hudson, Bailey Reed and Addison Marable; and a host of aunts, cousins and church family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Harold Massey officiating. Burial will follow in the Lunsford Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020