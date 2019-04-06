







PAMELA J. STOLLINGS, of Ona, W.Va., age 68, ended her battle with ALS in the early morning of April 4, 2019. With the constant support from her very special sister and husband, she was able to be at peace in the comfort of her home. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Connor Le, and her father, Rayman W. Herman. Pam was blessed to share her journey with her devoted husband of 42 years, Ernie Stollings. They shared a love for each other and their family that will forever be celebrated. Left to honor her are her three children: her son, Scott Barber, her daughter, Tonie Le (Zhivago Le), and her son, Darren Stollings (Johnna Stollings). Her love will be remembered by her mother, Jean Herman, along with her siblings, Fred Herman, Debi Herbert, Sandy Bailey and Jim Herman. Pam's legacy lives on through her grandchildren, Meg Barber, Ben Barber, Zeia Le and Ryan Shepherd. With a fierce and steadfast love, Pam was at the center of her family, following closely in the footsteps of her father. There was never anything more important than her loved ones. Pam was born on June 3, 1950, in Logan County, W.Va. Her infectious smile and laughter let you know you were in the presence of someone special. She made friends easily in all stages of her life and retained these friendships despite time, geography or life getting in the way. Pam had a selflessness and caring spirit with all who were blessed to have known her. Once you were in her village, an invitation for Kibbie at the Herman Picnic was sure to follow. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Marshall University ALS Clinic and the staff from St. Mary's Home Health. The care by Jill, Kami, Sonia, Katrina and Lo did not go unnoticed. A special thank you to Jo Ghiz, a cherished friend who devoted so much love to Pam and her family. A celebration of life and reception will be held at the Valley Park Community Center, Hurricane, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Service officiated by Todd Layne, pastoral care counselor. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a donation to Team Gleason, the Steve Gleason Foundation, at https://app.etapestry.com/.onlineforms/TeamGleason/.gleasondonate.html. While there is no cure for ALS, Team Gleason provides leading-edge technology for patients while helping to raise public awareness through documentation of the extraordinary life adventures for individuals with ALS. "Always remember there was nothing worth sharing like the love that let us share our name." - The Avett Brothers