|
|
|
PAMELA LEE DISHMAN RENNE, 65, of Kenova, died Dec. 28 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rollins Funeral Home, P.O, Box 309, Kenova, WV 25530, to offset funeral expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019