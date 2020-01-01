|
PAMELA LEE DISHMAN RENNE, 65, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center on December 28, 2019. She was born March 12, 1954, a daughter of the late Sherman Lee Dishman and Gloria Jean May. She was a member of the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va. Pam was also preceded in death by her brothers "Bub" Gary Dishman and Charles "Sparky" Dishman. Pam is loved dearly and mourned by her surviving children Ashley Salyers (Nick) and Joshua Caldwell (Julie) and sisters Debbie Sparks (Bennie) and Teresa Pell. Pam is also survived by grandchildren Morgan Hush, Isabella Salyers, Payton Caldwell, Elle Caldwell and Coleson Caldwell, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Pam was well known for her quick wit and her fierce love for those dear to her and will be cherished forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the First Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Kenova with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rollins Funeral Home, P.O, Box 309, Kenova, WV 25530, to offset funeral expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020