PAMELA SUE CALHOUN, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at home. She was born December 19, 1958, in Canton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Carter Fulks, and one brother, Eddie Fulks. She is survived by her father, Stanford E. Fulks of Crown City, Ohio; one daughter, Misha Wilson of Gallipolis, Ohio; two sons, R.J. Calhoun of Crown City, Ohio, and Shaun Calhoun of Gallipolis, Ohio; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters, Donna Fulks Collins of Canton, Ohio, and Ann Austin of Chesapeake, Ohio; two nieces; and many other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019