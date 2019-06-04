







PAMELA SUE PORTER RHODES, 60, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born December 5, 1958, in Huntington, daughter of the late Palmer and Phyllis Ann Noel Porter. She worked in payroll and billing at the former Corbin Ltd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael Clinton Rhodes and grandmother Mae Noel. She is survived by three precious daughters, Heather Rhodes Staley (J.R.), Tamara Rhodes (Jennifer Lipscomb) and Sarah Rhodes Adams (Brandon); five cherished grandchildren, Hannah Staley, McKenzie Adams, Paislea Adams, Madilynn Adams and Michael Adams; two sisters, Cinda Lucas (Gary) and Ann Preston (Jerry ); one brother, Craig Porter; three sisters-in-law, Karen Bernhardt, Rosie Shiels and Angela Rhodes; longtime family friend Nancy Holley and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary