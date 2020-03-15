|
PAMELLA MAE DEAN, age 78, of Salt Rock, West Virginia, a resident of Genesis Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, W.Va., died on March 12, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Ona, West Virginia, and was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Black and Fern Black, and her husband, Lee Roy Dean. She is survived by her son, Arthur Dean, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Dean; her daughter, Robyn Black, and son-in-law, Jack Black; two grandchildren, Alex Price and Kinslee Dean; two brothers, James Herbie and Roger Black; one sister, Barbara Dorman; many loving nephews and nieces; and her family at Genesis Pocahontas Center. Pam Dean was a devoted mother and proud grandmother. She worked many years in restaurant work. She loved her family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, March 16, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum by Pastor Jason Salmons. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020