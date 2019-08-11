|
PATRICIA ANN MEADOWS, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with James Templeton officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was born October 10, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Cline and Catherine Reynolds Lake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Meadows, and two brothers, George and Raymond Lake. Patricia was retired from West Virginia American Water Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kenova where she sang in the Saints Alive Choir. Patty was an avid Marshall University Football and Basketball fan. She is survived by her loving family: her children, Perry Meadows and wife Angela of Lewisburg, Pa., Richard Meadows and wife Peri Ann of Dayton, Tenn., Jo Ann Lemmert and husband James of Richmond, Va., and Gene Meadows of Portsmouth, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, Rebekah, Cameron and Evan Meadows, Jessica Farrell and Joshua Lemmert; two great-grandchildren, John Thomas Jones and Connor Meadows; sister, Hettie Reeves of Houston, TX; Bill Lake of Ona; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Fund. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019