PATRICIA ANN PHILLIPS, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Patty was born July 28, 1954, the daughter of Carl and Mayona Ward. She was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Ward, and a grandson, Grayson Phillips. Patty was a graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing and was a nurse for 46 years. She loved vacationing at the beach and was an avid Marshall football fan. Go Herd! In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mike Phillips; son, Noah (Rachel) Phillips; daughter, Mikayla (Joseph) Peter; grandchildren, Blake Phillips and Andi and Camden Peter; sister, Becki (Ryan) Hogsten; brother, Rick (Karen) Ward; sister-in-law, Robin Ward; special nieces and nephews, Gabe and Carlee Hogsten and Rachael, Leah and Elijah Ward; and her furbaby, Oakley. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family are invited to visit at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019