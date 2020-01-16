|
|
PATRICIA ANN REED, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, family and fur babies on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Peter Schultz officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Friday. Pat was a retired Elementary School teacher in Cabell County for more than thirty-nine years. Friends may send condolences and read the full obituary at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020