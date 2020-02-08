|
PATRICIA ANN SPEARS, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1958, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late George and Deloris Adkins St. Clair. She is also preceded in death by one brother, Raymond St. Clair. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Spears; one daughter, Rebecca Spears; stepdaughter, Stephanie Townsend; one son, Dennis Spears II; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Townsend and Alex Adkins; five brothers, Bobby, Chestle, George, Ronald and Warren; special aunt, Ruth Davis; a special cousin, Pam Spence; and a host of other family and friends. A memorial dinner will be on February 15, 2020, at the First Huntington Christian Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020