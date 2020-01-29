|
PATRICIA ANN "PAM" MONTGOMERY STILTON, of South Point, Ohio, a best friend to so many, passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, January 24, 2020. Her passing was not expected; we are heartbroken. She was a strong-willed, independent woman, who, as she declared she wanted, worked until her passing. Pam was a humble person, devoted to the Lord, her family, her church, her numerous friends and her furry cat children. She was known for her unselfish kindness and goodness, and was always the first to offer her help to anyone, whether friend or stranger. Pam grew up in Ironton, Ohio, and was a member of the Ironton High School Class of 1967; she earned a business degree at the Ashland College of Business. She began her career in the court system with her work as a Deputy Clerk at the Ironton Municipal Court, then devoted 37 years to the Lawrence County Municipal Court at Chesapeake, and just months ago, at age 70, accepted a long-awaited position with the Lawrence County Probation Department. She enjoyed every moment at her vacation home at Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and loved to share that home with all her friends and family. Her last few years have been filled with much travel, rock & roll concerts and boatloads of laughter. Pam was met in heaven by her mother, Stella Bushbaum, father, Walter Bushbaum, and sisters, Genevieve Neville and Betty Church. Family who will miss her beyond words are her former husband, Duane Stilton; brother-in-law, Bill Neville; her very special nieces, who were her sisters, Sharon Posten, Brenda Neville, Kathy (Mark) Jerasonek, Debbie (Mark) Layne, Beverly Hoskins and Terri Schneider; great-nieces/nephews, Tyler (Mandy) Layne, Melissa (John) Mautz, Brittany (Felix) Rouse, Grant (Ashley) Layne, Cortni (Matt) Schneider, Kiana Hoskins and Cole Schneider, and their children, Cody Layne, Stella Mautz, Carson Layne, Alexander Spaulding, McKenna Rouse, Rockwell Rouse and Angelica Rouse. Pam had so very many loving and devoted friends, from high school, work and her church. She loved you all. At her specific request, there will be no funeral service. To honor her devotion to her church, the February 2, 2020, Sunday morning 11 a.m. service at First Southern Baptist Church, 110 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio, will be dedicated to Pam. If you wish to honor her memory, she would be delighted to know that you took in a rescue cat or made a donation to the Lawrence County Ohio Animal Shelter for the cats there awaiting rescue. The family is being assisted by Slack and Wallace Funeral Home of South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.