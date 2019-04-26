







On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, PATRICIA ANN WOLFE BOYLAN, 90, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center as her family was praying the rosary at her bedside. Pat was born May 14, 1928, in Grafton, W.Va., to Guy and Marguerite Wolfe. She attended St. Augustine High School and West Virginia University. It was while she was a student at WVU that she met the love of her life, Don Boylan. Theirs was a love story that lasted 51 years until Don's death. She was a loving, patient mother who raised four children. She said that was her greatest joy and accomplishment. Family meant everything to her. For over twenty years, she and Don hosted a family vacation in Ocean Isle, N.C., for their children and grandchildren. What fun times and memories were made there. Pat was a big fan of WVU football and basketball. For many years she and Don had season tickets to the football games. In later years they watched the games on TV in front of a roaring fire. Pat loved to do crossword puzzles and to play Bridge, playing three times a week at the Woodlands. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church for 65 years, where she was a member of Catholic Daughters. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James Wolfe. She is survived by her children, Donna (Bob) Hassell of Tinton Falls, N.J., Dr. Mark (Teresa) Boylan of Mt. Dora, Fla., Peggy (Donn) Feyche of West Chester, Ohio, and David (Lynrae) Boylan of Gonzales, La.; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held by Father Paul Yuenger at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with entombment immediately afterward at Woodmere Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. at Woodlands Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.