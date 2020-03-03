Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map

PATRICIA BERTHA DESJARDIN TOULOUSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA BERTHA DESJARDIN TOULOUSE Obituary

PATRICIA BERTHA DESJARDIN TOULOUSE, 84, of Augusta, Maine, went to rest in the arms of Her heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Henry and Bertha Desjardin. Pat or Pattie, as she was known by those that loved her best, was an outgoing, charismatic, caring, loving mom and friend who loved to dance, sing, travel, and root for the Tampa Bay Bucs. She was a God-loving, dedicated worker who was as honest as the day is long. She is survived by her brother, Garvin (Gloria) Desjardin of Clearwater, Fla., Bobby (Nancy) Desjardin of Randolph, Maine. She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Desjardin, of Wedowee, Ala. She took great joy in her children, Melissa Toulouse, Craig (Tori) Toulouse, Diane (Lionel) Chadwick and Lynn (Duane) Colfer. Pat made memories lasting a lifetime with her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Pat loved spending time with her lifelong friends Doris, Auntie Barb, Aileen and Ed. She shared ball games, movies, flea marketing, traveling and pool time with them all. Pat worked for the State Attorney's Office in Clearwater, Fla., as an extradition clerk until her retirement after 20-plus years of service. Viewing will be held at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the viewing at 7 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Our mommie will forever be cherished, loved, and missed by all! Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. P.S. Mom's new address is 1-800-HEAVEN! (Jacob Bailey)

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -