PATRICIA BREWSTER FULLERTON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born August 11, 1943, in War, W.Va., daughter of the late Robert and Edith Brewster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dickie Brewster. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Mike Fullerton; two daughters, Missy (Ed) Murray of Wurtland, Ky., and Christie (Sean) Baskette of Roanoke, Va.; one grandson, Cole Murray; two brothers, Jerry (Ann) Brewster of Huntington and Tom (Sandy) Brewster of Asheville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Sarah Brewster of Lewisburg, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Larry and Bennetta Dickerson of Proctorville, Ohio, Larry and Faye Queen of Huntington, the Chuck Warder family of Huntington; and special friend, Phyllis Harrah of Charlotte, N.C. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Duane Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019